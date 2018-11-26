9 Reasons why Alhaji Atiku Abubakar may lose February 2019 election.

Share this post:









Alhaji Atiku Abubakar GCON is a politician and a businessman. He was the Vice president of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 during Olusegun Obasanjo presidency on the platform of the People Democratic Party PDP).

Abubakar worked in the Nigerian Custom Service for 20 years and became the second in command, as the Deputy Director before he retired in 1989. In 1998, he was elected the governor of Adamawa state, but before he was sworn-in, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP approached him for the opportunity to be the running mate of the Presidential Candidate, Olusegun Obasanjo. The duo went to the polls and came out victorious.

The preceding years for Atiku Abubakar leading to 2018, when he became the presidential candidate of the PDP have been an uphill struggle for the Adamawa businessman and politician. First, the stormy relationship with his former boss, his name was even being omitted in the official list of INEC to contest for president on the ticket of Action Congress and eventual defeat in the 2007 election. After defecting to the PDP and lost in the primary election in 2011 he formed Peoples Democratic Movement PDM as a back up in case his presidential ambition on PDP platform was not realised. Abubakar dumped the PDP for APC in Feb 2014 in the hope of contesting the 2015 election on the APC platform. Buhari defeated him in the primaries and even sidelined him from the inner caucus when he formed the present APC government.

On Dec 3, Abubakar returned to the PDP and emerged as the party presidential candidate for the 2019 election. Atiku Abubakar has over the years worked hard, has so much desired to be the president of this nation on many occasions, but nothing has come so close as to representing the main opposition party that is broad based and cut across all ethnicity and competing with Buhari, will be his life time chance to be the Nigerian president. However, this rear opportunity may elude him because he is going to engage in this battle with a formidable opponent with the power of incumbency.

9 Reasons why Alhaji Atiku Abubakar may lose February 2019 election.

Illegal acquisition of wealth Atiku Abubakar has been seen and accused severally, from different sources, of illegally acquiring his wealth. Some accused him of ill gotten wealth right from when he was a civil servant as a custom executive officer, others when he partnered with the jailed US congressman, Willian Jefferson who was jailed for bribing Nigerian officials in 2007. In addition, the Senate Committee found Abubakar guilty in 2006 of illegally diverting funds meant for Petroleum Training Development Fund PTDF. Banned from travelling to the US Developing from the above, the US Government, in part, as a consequence debar Abubakar from visiting America, having been implicated in international bribery scandal. This is a huge set back for someone who has the ambition for the highest office in Nigeria, his image is tattered for this purpose and he is unlikely to win the 2019 election. The party Atiku Abubakar represents is an embodiment of corruption. Our collective wealth had been carted away during the 16 years PDP was in power. Whether it has been proven to be true or not, the impression up and down the country is that our treasury was looted and proceeds of corruption stacked in foreign bank accounts. This is a huge drawback for Abubakar and it is absolutely necessary that the PDP battered image is redeemed if he should have a chance at the polls. Rev. Mbaka even put it more succinctly, he labelled Abubakar ‘Bureau de Change’ because of the way US dollars changed hands at the venue of the recently concluded PDP primary for the selection of PDP presidential candidate. Buhari has always defeated Abubakar in elections where the duo face each other. This is partly so because Abubakar is not well known at the grassroot level. It is likely to repeat itself in the next election since the vast majority of voters in all the geopolitical zones of the North (Northeast, Northwest and North central) are non elites and they prefer the incumbent. When Atiku Abubakar defected to the newly formed opposition All Progressives Congress APC in 2015, Buhari defeated him in the primary contest. APC won the presidential election while Abubakar was schemed out of the inner circles. He eventually returned to the PDP for the third time. Atiku Abubakar is a political ‘prostitute’. Atiku has been described as zigzagging the floor for over a decade, just for an opportunity to contest election. He has been branded ‘political prostitute’ because of his frequent defection from PDP to APC and vice versa for the purpose of contesting election. Who will trust the affairs of a party, let alone the affairs of a nation to someone who is changing political party simply to contest on the party’s platform. Choice of Peter Obi as running mate. This is where Atiku Abubakar got it all wrong. Peter Obi is a ‘Bishop without a Cathedral as he has been described. The question Atiku Abubakar did not find an answer before he made the erroneous choice is; what is Peter Obi’s political clout, who are his followers and how many voters will he deliver to PDP in the presidential election? In the first place, he is at war with the incumbent governor of Anambra state and so cannot boast of delivering Anambra state, let alone the southeast. The PDP ‘baggage’ syndrome will not allow Atiku Abubakar to perform. Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party SDP and formerly the PDP governor of Cross River state recently said the problem of PDP was corruption, noting that if Abubakar was lucky to secure the winning vote, the PDP baggage would not allow him to work. This is one of the fears that has possibly been expressed by the electorate. President Muhammadu Buhari may exercise the power of incumbency against his opponent to the full. He may choose to finance his political campaign from government funds, use security forces to his advantage, manipulate the election results through election officers and even cancel the result of the election or refuse to quit office even if defeated. Recently, a UK based group known as Anti Corruption Ambassadors (NACA) said that Abubakar’s defection to PDP early this year in order to contest the presidential election on the ticket of the PDP would not come to pass. They listed eight reasons why Abubakar’s ambition to be the President of Nigeria would not materialise to be: Naked ambition Disloyalty in the pursuit of naked ambition

