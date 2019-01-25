A Doctor With The University Of Benin Teaching Hospital Found Dead In A Hotel

Share this post:









A medical doctor at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital UBTH, Dr Ogbeide, was found dead in a hotel room in the state recently. According to the police, Ogbeide had checked into a hotel in the state on Saturday January 19th and by Sunday January 20th, he was found dead. His family members were not able to reach him throughout Saturday.

The police arrived the hotel he checked into on Sunday and after repeated knocks on the door without a response, the door was forced open and he was found dead with his face down on the bed. A bottle of soft drink was found by his side. The police believe he may have committed suicide or may have been poisoned.

Some of his colleagues are however of the opinion that his death is cult related. It is alleged that he was whisked away and taken to the hotel to be killed. The police have refuted this claim, saying the body of the doctor had no mark of struggle on him.

His remains has been deposited in the morgue while the police investigation into his death continues.

