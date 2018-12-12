‘A Man Who Refuses 4x To Assent Electoral Bill After NASS Approval Can’t Be Serious About Free Elections’ – Fayose

Share this post:









Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose has taken a swipe at President Buhari over his refusal to sign the amended electoral bill.

In his words, ‘a man who refused to sign the Amended Electoral Bill 4 times after it was passed by NASS of 469 Nigerians cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful, free and fair election. Therefore, signing of Peace Accord won’t change his desperation to remain in office at all cost’.

He also added that, ‘a man who has turned all FG agencies, especially EFCC and Police to the attack dogs of APC cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful election just by mere signing of peace accord’.

