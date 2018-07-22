Adeleke Emerges PDP governorship candidate for Osun 2018

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ademola Adeleke has won the governorship primary of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 22 governorship election in the State.

Adeleke who defeated his closest rival with just seven votes polled 1569 votes, while the Chairman of Mutual Assurance, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi polled 1,562 to come Second.

The primary which was held at the GMT Hotel and Event Centre along Ring Road in Osogbo, the Osun State capital was chaired by the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson.

Eleven aspirants were initially shortlisted for the primary but seven of them withdrew in the early hours of Saturday leaving the floor open for a former Secretary of Osun State government, Fatai Akingbade who came third with 52 votes, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Nathaniel Oke who polled just 3 votes, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi and Ademola Adeleke Adeleke will contest the Septemper 22 governorship election with Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

