Africa Is Just A Cemetery For Africans, Cannot Possibly Be Developed – Vladimir Putin

2 hours ago
Russia President, Vladimir Putin has stated that Africa is a cemetery for Africans and is seeking an answer to the question: ‘’How could a cemetery be developed?’’

He said:

“When an African becomes rich, his bank accounts are in Switzerland. He travels to France for Medical treatment.

He invests in Germany. He buys from Dubai. He consumes Chinese. He prays in Rome or Mecca. His children study in Europe. He travels to Canada, USA, Europe for tourism.

If he die, he will be buried in his native country of Africa.

Africa is just a cemetery for Africans. How could a cemetery be developed?”

Putin Asks!

