Akwa Ibom Govt signs MOU for the commencement of Qua Iboe Power Plant Project

Akwa Ibom State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU) with BlackRhino, the operators of Qua Iboe Power Plant, QIPP, for the commencement of Qua Iboe Power Plant Project at Ibeno Local Government Area.

The State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel who signed on behalf of the state government expressed delight at the prospect of creating more employment opportunities for the youths of Akwa Ibom State through the establishment of a transmission line and a power plant in the state by Black Rhino.

He disclosed that Nigeria cannot have an enormous deposit of gas reserve and still suffer from challenges of what Gas can solve.

“We want to believe the Gas reserves we have here can actually make Akwa Ibom a Gas hub and we can actually partner, we can collaborate to see how we can realize this.” the governor stated.

“Nigerians cannot have this quantum of Gas and we still face a whole lot of challenges of what Gas can solve. It is inexplicable but that is the situation we found ourselves.

“We will make sure you have the cooperation of the communities, the government and all the agencies that need to make your job easier.” the governor added.

Also speaking the Chief Executive Officer, CEO and Founder BlackRhino, Brain Herlihy thanked governor Udom Emmanuel for making the State a good location for Foreign direct investment and disclosed that BlackRhino was investing 1.1 billion dollars for the Power Plant while Exxon Mobil will invest 500 million dollars for the Gas reserve.

“My team and I looked at Akwa Ibom State as the best place to be in Nigeria where things are actually happening,” he stated

“We are gonna invest 1.1 billion dollars for this Power Plant and Exxon is gonna Invest another 500 million dollars for the Gas.” he added

