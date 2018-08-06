Akwa Ibom house leader declares total support for Udom Emmanuel

The Leader of Akwa Ibom State house of Assembly and Member Representing Oruk Anam State Constituency, Rt Hon (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan has declared his full support for Mr. Udom Emmanuel’s second term bid.

The Lawmaker disclosed this in a chat with our correspondent.

According to him “Tell Akwa Ibom people that I’m not leaving PDP for any reason, I stand with Udom for a second term”

Sir Akpan who is currently out of the country for the ATI Annang Convention said once he is back to the state, he will speak to the media and declare his stand for Mr Udom Emmanuel ‘who is doing well as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State’.

