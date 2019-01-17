Akwa Ibom Speaker to clinch Legislator award of the year

Share this post:









The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Rt Hon. (Barr.) Onofiok Luke is to be honoured this evening with the highly coveted award as the Independent Outstanding State Legislator of the year 2018.

The award ceremony is billed to hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Speaker Luke will be sharing the stage of honour with other eminent Nigerians like Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as well as the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who are billed to be conferred with different categories of award

Other distinguished Nigerians billed to honoured at the award night include Founder, Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola, Samuel Adedoyin, Chairman, Doyin group of Companies and John Nnia Nwodo, President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, among other notable Professional in the nation’s Public and Private Sector.

Managing Director and Editor-in-chief of the Independent Newspaper titles, Ade Ogidan, while presenting the company’s award nomination letter to Barr Luke last month in Uyo had said the selection committee had “considered the patriotism, commitment and courage” with which Barr Luke has performed his duties since his assumption of office in 2015.

Ogidan said the company also noted the cordial relationship existing between the state legislature and the executive.

“It is even more striking to note that under your leadership, critical bills that are so fundamental to the growth and development of Akwa Ibom State, and indeed the residents, have been passed into law by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

“These include bills to fast track economic development and diffuse the dividends of democracy directly to the masses, bills to strengthen local government administration in the state, bills to hasten the dispensation of Justice, bills to fortify the state’s educational system, particularly at the tertiary level; bills to boost the revenue base of Akwa Ibom, bills to meet the social health and infrastructural needs of the people and environmental protection laws”, the nomination later read in part.

Speaker Luke is the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party for the Etinan Federal Constituency in the Forthcoming National Assembly elections.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)