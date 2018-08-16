Al-Mustapha: There is nothing called Abacha loot

The former Chief Security Officer to late military head of state General Sani Abacha says he is baffled that there is something called Abacha loot.

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Abacha while addressing an event at Christian community in Kaduna under the auspices of United Christians Leaders, Eagle Eye Forum and 40 pressure groups said when in December 1999 ‘Abacha loot’ was made on the pages of newspapers, some of them were very embarrassed.

“I am baffled that there is something called Abacha loot. I was interrogated in a bad manner. I was asked if I had a foreign account and I said yes, the one I opened when I went to the United Kingdom for study. In that account then, I had $3,200 and when I was leaving, I left just $10 so it will not become dormant in case I have a cause to further my studies. I said if they found any other account I was operating, they should take the money and return it to government purse and expose me to the whole world,” he said.

“I asked the government of Obasanjo at that time: when you went to discover the $323 million, when was the money lodged, before or after Abacha became head of state? They should tell Nigerians.

“They are always quick to share the money to themselves. They should stop lying against the dead because it is God that will speak for him. That is the issue for another day when the record will be brought forward and Nigerians will see and understand. I’m not speaking for Abacha because I didn’t know about it. I was not consulted when he was keeping the money outside Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the present corruption fight by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC was a mere witch hunt as the Commission was busy chasing shadows.

“If you have to fight corruption in Nigeria, you have to tackle it from multi-faceted angles. This small structure called the EFCC is not enough to fight corruption. It requires a bigger body that has the capacity of intelligence, that can reach out to the international community to get our stolen funds starched abroad and equally prosecute, rather than relying on the regular police to do that,” he said.

