Amaechi Finally Broke The Silence On Audio Recording Credited To Him

Share this post:









The Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari Election Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi, has dismissed an audio recording linking him as saying that President Buhari do not read newspapers or listen to news on the economic situation of the country.

He said that he was not aware of the presence of such audio which is now being played on several online platforms.

When he was asked for his comments on the audio that went viral, Amaechi said: “Nothing. I am not aware of any audio recording.”

He was further told that the audio was gaining momentum on different online websites, the immediate past governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minister of Transport said: “Do I do website?”

It would be recalled that an audio detailing Amaechi’s criticism of the Buhari administration went viral some days ago.

In the audio, Amaechi was reported to have said: “This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is in a situation where everybody is killed.”

In the audio, Amaechi was also reported to have said: “This country is going nowhere. When Magnus (Abe) was secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), I told him that this country is hopeless and helpless and he told me, ‘Oga, stop it’. This cannot be coming from a governor.

“But two months in Abuja, Magnus came to meet me and said, ‘I agree with you; this country is hopeless and helpless. All they do in Abuja is to share money.

“I have already written to the governor of Katsina State and I don’t know why he has not replied to give us the land in Daura for a university in Daura. The next university would be in my village. There is a popular saying while we were growing up, that charity begins at home. Will my own begin abroad?

“The president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. Does he read? I was flying with him in the aircraft and we saw a news report where a goat seller was complaining that he couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah because of Buhari’s administration. And the president said what’s my business with goat sellers?”.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 473 times, 473 visits today)