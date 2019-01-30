Amidst Imo APC Crisis, President Buhari Supports Okorocha, Urges Voters To Cast Their Ballot Across Parties

Share this post:









Amidst the on-going crisis within APC in Imo State, President Buhari was there yesterday for his 2019 election campaigns and he declared support for Governor Rochas Okorocha who was recently suspended for supporting his son-in-law Uche Ugwumba.

The president in his speech told people to vote for whoever they like and not allow inter or intra party divisions.

Okorocha’s son in law didn’t manage to get the APC ticket, so Buhari asking people to vote for any party they like is a direct support to Okorocha because he could have asked people not to vote for any other party but his party, APC.

