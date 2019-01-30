Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Amidst Imo APC Crisis, President Buhari Supports Okorocha, Urges Voters To Cast Their Ballot Across Parties

Amidst Imo APC Crisis, President Buhari Supports Okorocha, Urges Voters To Cast Their Ballot Across Parties

1 hour ago
Share this post:

Amidst the on-going crisis within  APC in Imo State, President Buhari was there yesterday for his 2019 election campaigns and he declared support for Governor Rochas Okorocha who was recently suspended for supporting his son-in-law Uche Ugwumba.

The president in his speech told people to vote for whoever they like and not allow inter or intra party divisions.

Okorocha’s son in law didn’t manage to get the APC ticket, so Buhari asking people to vote for any party they like is a direct support to Okorocha because he could have asked people not to vote for any other party but his party, APC.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh