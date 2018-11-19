Anarchy In Akwa Ibom State House Of Assembly As Thugs Invade The Assembly Complex

Share this post:









There was chaos at The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly (AKHA), this morning, as thugs invaded the complex and were allegedly chanting the slogan “APC! Change” as they set fire and blocked the entrance to the Assembly complex. It was not immediately clear the reasons for the invasion.

The police has been drafted to the complex and are maintaining law and order.

See more photos from the scene below.

