APC Chairman In CRS, Wife, 5 Others Perish In Ghastly Auto Accident On Afikpo/Abakaliki Motorway

The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, (CRS) Mr. Matthew Achigbe, his wife and five others died in a ghastly motor accident on Saturday, on Afikpo/Abakaliki Expressway in Ebonyi state, on their way back from official duty.

The accident was between a Toyota Fourrunner and Toyota Camry and it occurred before the Akpoha Development Centre in Afikpo North area of the state.

An eye witness, said officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) have taken the dead victims to Mater Misercodearie Hospital in Afikpo.

“Members of the Road Safety should please intensify patrol along the area so as to avert more accident,” he urged, adding that there was no survivor in either of the two vehicles.

