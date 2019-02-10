APC ploy to disrupt PDP, Essien Udim rally uncovered

Share this post:









Akpabio, Nse Ntuen, Afangide others fingered

By Ofonime Ituen

In a bid to disrupt the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rally scheduled for Monday, some chieftains of APC have assembled with a view of mobilising rascals and riffraff to cause mayhem so as to showcase unacceptability of PDP in the area.

A strong supporter of APC from the camp of Hon Celestine Mel who opted for anonymity alleged that it had uncovered plans by the Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the member representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Akpan; the former member representing Essien Udim State Constituency, Sir Nse Ntuen; Mr. Godwin Afangideh; Ntiedo Usoro, Uduak Ikot Akaso and other Broom Agents of the All Progressive Congress (APC), to use hired thugs and cultists to visit mayhem on PDP and Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Divine Mandate Team during the party’s Rally in Essien Udim Local Government, scheduled for Monday, February 11.

Hon. Mel, it would be recalled, was assembly aspirant from APC who escaped death by whiskers barely after the party’s rally.

The source said that the clandestine plot led by Senator Akpabio, is to make ‘Abuja’ to believe in his self-acclaimed supremacy, noting that the ex Senate Minority leader is also planning protest march using hired mercenaries to signify rejection of Governor Emmanuel by the people of the area.

In a meeting held at the Shelter Afrique residence of Mr. Godwin Afangide, the source maintained that Akpabio and his cohort have mobilized money for some miscreants and young unemployed people through one Mitchell Nkeruwem to carry out the act and also carry placards against Governor Udom Emmanuel and the PDP, claiming the local government is APC.

Reacting to the allegation, a PDP supporter named Adede Sunday Obot Akpan in a four page petition called on the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of State Security Service, the State Commissioner of Police and State Director of DSS to be on red alert, stressing that the era of wanton killing, kidnapping and assassination was dead and buried.

He further stated that he was aware that the ploy, which they alleged, had been perfected in meetings held at Senator Akpabio’s Ukana residence on Friday night with heads of some hired cult groups brought in from Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia and Cross River State, to cause mayhem and disrupt the proposed rally.

While wondering why a political party could promote cultism even when Governor Udom Emmanuel had earlier proscribed same, the fearless petitioner added that the planned disruption of the PDP Rally in Essien Udim was part of the design by Senator Akpabio and his APC cohorts to undermine Governor Udom Emmanuel and the ruling PDP and completely foist a dictatorial regime on the people.

Meanwhile, the PDP Family in Essien Udim enjoins its members, supporters and members of the public to remain calm, saying peace, progress, development and prosperity of Akwa Ibom were the hallmark of the PDP government

