Aspirant urges APC to give ticket to women of integrity to contest election

Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Assistant Legal Adviser, All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State has urged leaders of the party to ensure that women with proven ability and integrity were given the party tickets.

This is to enable them run for political offices of their choice in the 2019 general elections.

Benson-Awoyinka, a House of Representatives hopeful (Ikeja Federal Constituency), gave the advice while speaking with journalists in Lagos on Tuesday.

She said that the chances of women aspirants would be brighter, if supported, adding that they had the capacity to transform Nigeria in line with the dreams of its founding fathers.

Benson-Awoyinka, however, expressed concern that lack of support from the womenfolk had limited the number of women seeking elective position during elections.

According to her, it is imperative for women to mobilise support for female aspirants to increase the current percentage of women representation in governance.

“If you ask me, the greatest challenge I have in my political race is from women right now. When we have women supporting men against women, it is an issue.

“ Women are important in politics and are not push back. We must support ourselves.

“We must take the bull by the horn.

“It is challenging for women in politics.

“We must encourage each other,” Benson-Awoyinka, a legal practitioner said.

She said that women chances in 2019 general elections would be brightened and their interest be more protected in the scheme of things if supported by women folks.

The APC executive member said that the financial muzzle of women aspirants was very weak, compared to their male counterparts vying for elective offices.

She, however, called on women vying for elective positions to enlighten their constituents about their plans and programmes aimed at improving the living condition of the people.

