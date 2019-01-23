Nigeria Today

Assist To Find This Missing Woman; ₦100, 000 Reward For Anyone With Useful Information

4 hours ago
A 66-year-old woman identified as Rebecca Nyamedor has been declared missing since Thursday January 17, 2019. She was last seen on Onasanya Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Kindly call 07064171642, 08092070287 if you have any useful information about her disappearance.

There is a ₦100, 000 reward for anyone who comes up with a genuine lead.

