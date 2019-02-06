ASUU rejects FG’s offer vow to continue on the strike

Share this post:









The Chapters of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have rejected the Federal Government offer and vowed to continue the ongoing strike.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, ASUU noted that the Federal government has not shown any sincerity in fulfilling their promises.

Their Statement reads:

“The outcome of referendum: In our pursuit to resolve the lingering issues between our union @ASUUNGR and the Federal government @AsoRock. The union conducted referenda across its various zones.

“Results at the zonal congress showed that majority of the members voted for the continuation of the strike because they doubted the government ’s sincerity in fulfilling its new promises.”

