ASUU Says No Agreement Yet With FG

President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi has today, Wednesday, 9th January, denied claims by the Federal Government, asserting that they[FG] finally reached an agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over their long disagreements.

According to Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the negotiations between them and the FG is still indecisive, as the team that represented ASUU at the meeting has no final say concerning the decision making, as a body, on matters with such magnitude.

The Professor went on to explained that what they had on the ground now is a proposal from the FG, which ASUU insisted must be written down showing her plans of action ― unlike the prior meetings that the FG always made verbal proposals.

Recall that their last meeting happened to be the seventh time they held meetings over their differences without tangible outcomes from the prior meetings.

