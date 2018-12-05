Nigeria Today

Home >> News >> ASUU Strike: No End In Sight As Meeting With FG Ends Without Agreement

ASUU Strike: No End In Sight As Meeting With FG Ends Without Agreement

3 hours ago
There is no end in sight yet of the lingering strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU  continue since the meeting between the leadership of the academic union and the Federal government ended in a deadlock yesterday December 4.  The meeting which held at the Minister of EducationAdamu Adamu‘s office, failed to bridge the differences of both parties..

The Union began their strike action on November 5th to demand better funding for universities and alleged plans by the Federal government to increase student fees.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, ASUU president Biodun Ogunyemi, said

”We have been meeting but we are yet to reach any concrete decision”

 

