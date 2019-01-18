‘ASUU Strike To End Soon’ – Adamu Adamu, Minister Of Education

Share this post:









The lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has caused a breakdown in the academic activities in both Federal and State Universities across the country.

Although there have been series of meetings between the Federal Government and the Union, the strike has still persisted. The latest update on the strike which the Union says is necessary to press on their demand is from the Minster of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has reportedly assured Nigerian students that the ongoing ASUU strike would soon be suspended.

Adamu while speaking at the 10th convocation ceremony of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State on Thursday, January 17, 2018, appealed to the striking lecturers to be patient with the Federal Government saying the ”strike will soon be called off.”

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the Federal Government to release N50b to show its commitment to the agreement on revitalization of public universities.

The union’s president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi according to Premium Times said on Wednesday, January 17, 2019 as a condition for suspending the strike which started on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 65 times, 65 visits today)