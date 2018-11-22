Nigeria Today

Atiku Abubakar Beats President Buhari Hands Down In A Mock Internet Poll

Atiku Abubakar Beats President Buhari Hands Down In A Mock Internet Poll

54 mins ago
The promoters of Buhari for President are currently confounded  after a poll they conducted for their principal went terribly wrong.

The Poll which was conducted by the support Group Buhari for 2019 had 10,496 respondents.  The result was mind blowing and incredibly unbelievable. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party received a whopping 98% of the votes cast while the incumbent, President Buhari received  an abysmal 1% of the votes despite the fact that the poll was conducted by an APC twitter handle Buhari42019.

