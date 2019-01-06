Atiku condems Army siege on daily trust’s office

Share this post:









The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the invasion of Daily Trust office by the Nigerian Army.

In a statement on Twitter, Atiku disclosed that the freedom of press was the bedrock of democracy and urged the Nigerian Army not to compromise it.

“I have received with concern news of the sealing of Daily Trust corporate headquarters in Abuja. Freedom of the press is the bedrock of our democracy and nothing should be done to compromise it,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, The presidency has released a statement disclosing that the President has ordered the Nigerian Army to vacate the premises of Daily Trust.

The Presidency made this known in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to him, issues between the military and Daily Trust will be resolved through dialogue.

The Statement reads:

“The Federal Government has directed the military to vacate the premises of Daily Trust and the order has been complied with. Issues between the military and the newspaper as they affect the coverage of the war in the Northeast will be resolved through dialogue,”

