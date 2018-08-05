Atiku fires back at Obasanjo over ‘God will not forgive me’ comments

A former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says ex President Olusegun Obasanjo’s comments regarding not supporting him in his 2019 bid as doing so will incur God’s wrath on him was unfortunate and should not have come from the elder statement.

Atiku was reacting to Obasanjo’s comments over the weekend, where the latter said; “How can I be on the same side with Atiku? To do what? If I support Atiku for anything, God will not forgive me. If I do not know, yes. But once I know, Atiku can never enjoy my support,”

But the former vice president through his campaign office said the former vice-president does not want to join any issues with him and respects him and understands that as an individual Obasanjo is within his right to have his point of view.

“It is a little bit suspect what Obasanjo means, that God will not forgive him if he supports Atiku. I think that is really a personal relationship between him and his God, and it will be better for him to use his later years to tidy up relationship between himself and his God, instead of hanging his judgement with God on things that concern him and Atiku,” the office said.

