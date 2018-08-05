Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Atiku fires back at Obasanjo over ‘God will not forgive me’ comments

Atiku fires back at Obasanjo over ‘God will not forgive me’ comments

6 hours ago

A former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says ex President Olusegun Obasanjo’s comments regarding not supporting him in his 2019 bid as doing so will incur God’s wrath on him was unfortunate and should not have come from the elder statement.

Atiku was reacting to Obasanjo’s comments over the weekend, where the latter said; “How can I be on the same side with Atiku? To do what? If I support Atiku for anything, God will not forgive me. If I do not know, yes. But once I know, Atiku can never enjoy my support,”

But the former vice president through his campaign office said the former vice-president does not want to join any issues with him and respects him and understands that as an individual Obasanjo is within his right to have his point of view.

“It is a little bit suspect what Obasanjo means, that God will not forgive him if he supports Atiku. I think that is really a personal relationship between him and his God, and it will be better for him to use his later years to tidy up relationship between himself and his God, instead of hanging his judgement with God on things that concern him and Atiku,” the office said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 57 times, 57 visits today)

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
GmentorJohn Omuah Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
John Omuah
Guest
John Omuah

Excellent response from the Atiku team. So unfortunate that people are drawing God into their mischievous agenda. When did Obasanjo start knowing the mind of God? Does he truly know God’s THOUGHT towards Atiku’s ambition? When did he become a spokesperson for the Heavens? What disgusting hypocrisy and self adulation/righteousness.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Gmentor
Guest
Gmentor

God Almighty will not and never forgive both ofyou guys for keeping on this way.Thank God for the intervention of Buhari

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.