Atiku mourns Delta church building collapse victims

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has extended his condolence to families of victims of the St. Paul Catholic Church, Ugolo, Adagbrasa in Okpe local government area of Delta State which on Sunday morning collapsed on worshippers.

According to reports, the number of casualties are not certain for now, but different sources from the community said that the incident happened during the morning service.

Atiku in his condolence message which appeared on his official twitter handle said; “My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of worshippers caught up in the collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church, Ugolo in Okpe LGA of Delta State.”

