Atiku’s Jet Was Searched Because He Is The Presidential Candidate Of Opposition Party – Peter Obi

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has commented on the news of security operatives searching the private jet of Atiku Abubakar.

According to TheCable, while commenting on the trending issue, Peter Obi, the vice-presidential candidate and Atiku’s running mate, said the only reason security operatives searched the private jet of Atiku, is because he is the presidential candidate of an opposition party.

Speaking when he featured on a programme on Arise Television, Peter Obi accused the Buhari administration of harassing its opponents.

He said:-

“His only offence is that he is the presidential candidate of an opposition party. It is not as if you are not allowed to do a routine check.

“I’ve been privileged to have travelled with a number of high-profile people in the past in a private jet where they gave me a lift. I’ve not experienced what was experienced.

“What I am saying is that we have a country and what we need now is to be showing each other love and show the example to the younger ones that we are not divided, that we are together, that we want the country to work. It’s about the country.

“All these divisions is not necessary for our future. But what we do is that we are dividing the country. But you see people coming to a programme chanting war songs. It shouldn’t be.”

