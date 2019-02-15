Nigeria Today

Atiku's Presidency Will Be Youth Driven, Saraki Tells Youths To Cast Their Ballot On Saturday

4 hours ago
The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has described Saturday as a date with destiny.

He, therefore, urged the youth to seize the opportunity of the elections to move Nigeria forward.

Saraki, who is the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, spoke at a town hall meeting organised for Kwara Central youths in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Thursday.

He promised that the administration of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would be youth-driven.

He said, “Saturday is a date with destiny. You should not be intimidated by the presence of security agents. They will be there to provide security and protection for you. With your support, we will win and cause a turnaround in our national life.

“In 2015, the number of unemployed people was 10 million, and it’s now 23 million. The present administration does not understand how to cause a change in people and the economy.

“Don’t make a mistake of voting for those that do not understand the dynamics because the wrong choice can spell doom for the country.”

 

