Atiku mocks Buhari “it will be pedestrian of me to ask Nigerians to vote for me because I Jog”

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has taunted president Muhammadu Buhari by reacting to comments that the president is fit to run in 2019 because he trekked a distance of 800 meters in Daura, Katsina state on Tuesday.

Atiku shared his thought son twitter.

“I regularly jog more than a mile & exercise, but it will be pedestrian of me to ask Nigerians to vote for me because of that. I want my party – the PDP, and Nigerians, to vote for me because I WORK not because I WALK. I will work to create jobs. I won’t walk to create an illusion”

It would be recalled that Garba Shehu, a spokesman for the president, had asked those opposed to Buhari’s second term to look for other issues because by trekking such a distance, Buhari had proven that his health is not a problem.

“He (Buhari) is curious that these days, one or two people who are aspiring to be president are campaigning on their youthfulness and good health.

“I think the president has done one thing today – that the issue is not how old one is but how fit is he; how healthy is he. Now that the president has proven his fitness and well-being to continue in office is a settled matter. I think that if people want to campaign against him they should do so on issue that are of significance to Nigerians. The president is fit, he is healthy; he is good to go.”

