Auto Accident In Kogi Claims Four INEC Staff, A Youth Corps Member, A Toddler

The Kogi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), mourns as four staff members, a youth corps member and a three-year-old girl died in an accident on Ajaokuta-Lokoja road on Saturday.

According to reports, the National Youth Service Corps member was performing his primary assignment with the INEC office in Lokoja and that the child belonged to one of the INEC staff members. The victims were returning from Ayingba, Kogi, where they attended the wedding ceremony of another INEC worker.

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity at Kogi Office of INEC, Ahmed Biambo, confirmed the incident saying that the victims were from the Information and Communication Technology and Accounts departments of INEC.

He said that the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

