BBOG says mass burial of Nigerian soldiers confirm Boko Haram’s potency

The Bring Back Our Girls Group, a pressure group in the vanguard of the return of the girls kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School Chibok, have lamented the frequency of mass burial of Nigerian soldiers in the north east and wonder if the Boko Haram insurgents have been ‘technically defeated’ like President Muhammadu Buhari made the country to believe.

Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu and Florence Ozor, co founders of the group in a jointly signed statement in Abuja on Wednesday said it is disheartening that several months after the federal government’s announcement that Boko Haram has been technically defeated, Nigerians still see pictures of mass burials for troops killed by Boko Haram.

“Were Nigerians not told that the military has won the war? What then is the reason for the escalation of attacks by the terrorists and the heightened loss of life of citizens and our soldiers?

”The Military Authority should immediately confirm the number of our soldiers that have died within this month of July 2018. Their families and Nigerians should have a brief on the circumstances of their deaths as a means to healing, to have closure. Their names should be released for proper honour as obtains in other climes.

”We take exception to what is to all intent, a secret burial of our fallen heroes. Those responsible for the safety of our troops should be sanctioned for this failure and measures must be put in place to prevent further deaths and damage to the morale of our troops. We question why the current status of our defence budget is at variance with the safety and wellbeing of our troops in this fight against Boko Haram.

”We still stand on the demand we have made previously, for the federal government to institute a monthly Counter-Terrorism Status Report to the Nigerian Public,” it said.

