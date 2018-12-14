Be Forewarned: Kogi State Police Bans The Use Of Fireworks During Festive Seasons

Share this post:









The Kogi State Police command has banned the use of fireworks during Christmas and New year festive seasons.

Commissioner of Police in the State, Ali Janga, in a statement through the command’s Public Relation Officer, ASP William Aya, called on parents to caution their wards as the Police would be determined to deal decisively with anybody that want to cause disturbance of public peace.

Janga maintained that “the State is relatively peaceful, hence the command will not allow any miscreant to disrupt the existing peace the State is now enjoying.”

He added that anybody caught playing knockout will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The Commissioner of Police hereby advised all law abiding people in the State to go about their lawful businesses and warns that the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law against persons who take the law in their hands.

“To this end, the Nigeria Police Force is assuring the good people of Kogi State of adequate security of life and property during this period and hereby appealed to them to support the Police and other security agencies with credible information to sustain the level of peace we are enjoying in the State,” the statement added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)