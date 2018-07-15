Be magnanimous in victory, Obasanjo urges Fayemi

Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Ekiti state governor elect Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The former Minister of Mines and Steel Development was declared winner of Saturday’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC after a keenly contested election, where the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Professor Kolapo Olusola came second.

Obasanjo in his reaction to Dr. Fayemi’s victory said the outcome of the election broadly reflects the choice of the people of Ekiti state, who have, by their conduct, visibly demonstrated that they cherish him and will do their utmost to make him succeed.

“I urge you, therefore, to reciprocate their trust by doing everything you can to strengthen their faith in democracy and in its ability to bring about improved material conditions and better service delivery to them.

“You have fought and won the election and deserve to savour the victory. As you rejoice, however, I would urge that you should be magnanimous in victory and stretch a hand of fellowship to the other candidates who failed in their bid for elected office.

“Such a gesture is not only charitable but should also help at this time to cool passions in the wider interest of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria at large.

“I felicitate with you, once again, on your renewed mandate and, as you prepare for another four years at the helm of affairs of Ekiti State, I extend best wishes for your good health and the continued progress of Ekiti State under your able leadership,” he said.

