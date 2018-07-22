Benue killings: Gowon wants Miyetti Allah leadership investigated

Nigeria’s former Head of State Yakubu Gowon says the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore should be investigated over threats it made just before the killings in Benue state where hundreds of lives were lost.

Gowon made the call on Saturday when he paid a condolence visit to Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom in government house Makurdi.

“I was out of the country when two priests and 17 worshipers were killed in a church in the state during a morning mass. I extend my condolences to the government and people of the state.

“I think security agencies should invite and question the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who had earlier threatened to unleash violence on Benue State.

“I am sad and worried at the religious dimension the killings is assuming, the authorities should redouble their effort to deal with the security situation because if that is not done, the country could descend into a religious war, with no one coming out victorious,” he said.

