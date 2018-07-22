Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Benue killings: Gowon wants Miyetti Allah leadership investigated

Benue killings: Gowon wants Miyetti Allah leadership investigated

54 mins ago
Yakubu Gowon, former head of state, says during his time in power, ” we did not know anything like corruption”. Gowon said this on Monday while speaking at the meeting of the 8th Commonwealth regional conference for heads of anti-corruption agencies in Africa.

Nigeria’s former Head of State Yakubu Gowon says the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore should be investigated over threats it made just before the killings in Benue state where hundreds of lives were lost.

Gowon made the call on Saturday when he paid a condolence visit to Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom in government house Makurdi.

“I was out of the country when two priests and 17 worshipers were killed in a church in the state during a morning mass. I extend my condolences to the government and people of the state.

“I think security agencies should invite and question the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who had earlier threatened to unleash violence on Benue State.

“I am sad and worried at the religious dimension the killings is assuming, the authorities should redouble their effort to deal with the security situation because if that is not done, the country could descend into a religious war, with no one coming out victorious,” he said.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Sebastine Okoye Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sebastine Okoye
Guest
Sebastine Okoye

Gowon who could not honour the Aburi accord that would’ve thwarted this present day violence in Nigeria lacks the moral right to speak at this time.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.