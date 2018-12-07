Nigeria Today

Home >> News >> Big Brother Naija Star Khloe Survived In A Major Auto Accident

Big Brother Naija Star Khloe Survived In A Major Auto Accident

2 hours ago
 Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, was involved in a ghastly accident in the brand new car that was recently given to her as a gift by Nigerian footballer,  Obafemi Martins.

Khloe took to her Instagram this morning to reveal the bad news, writing: ‘He saved me. I’m grateful Lord. Satan you failed again. Give up or all your agent will die in my space..

 

 

