Bolaji Abdullahi resigns from Buhari’s appointment

The immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC Malam Bolaji Abdullahi has resigned his appointment as the chairman of the Sugar Development Council.

Abdullahi who earlier resigned his position as the National Publicity Secretary of the APC said he decided to resign his appointment as chairman since he was no longer a member of the ruling APC.

In a brief statement on Friday, he said; “Following my resignation as National Publicity Secretary of APC and my decision to quit the party, I announced to the board this morning that I have resigned my appointment as Chairman, Nigeria Sugar Development Council.”

