Breaking: Boko Haram ambush military convoy in Borno, 23 soldiers missing

Sources in the Nigeria Army says about 23 of its personnel are missing, after Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno state early Saturday morning.

NAN reports that the military, acting on intelligence, mobilised troops in a convoy of 11 trucks to clear the insurgents from the deserted village.

The news agency quoting a military source said only three of the 11 trucks deployed to the area returned to their base in Maiduguri, after suffering huge loss in the battle with the insurgents.

“There was a quick response by the army when they received reports that hundreds of the insurgents gathered at Boboshe on Maiduguri-Konduga-Bama road.

“The gallant soldiers were ambushed by the insurgents, only three of the 11 trucks returned to the base.

“It is not clear what happened but it was assumed the soldiers were missing following the ambush,” NAN quoted the source.

Details later.

