Breaking: ECOBANK head office in Lagos on fire

An early morning fire has engulfed the head office of Ecobank, located at Kofo Abayomi street, Victoria Island Lagos.

Eye witnesses said the fire started when a “diesel tanker exploded near their generator.”

According to some of the witnesses, the banks diesel tanker was offloading its content close to a running generating set when the explosion occurred.

As at the time of this report, officials of the Lagos Rescue Unit are battling to put out the fire.

Details soon

