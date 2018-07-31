Nigeria Today

Breaking: ECOBANK head office in Lagos on fire

1 hour ago

An early morning fire has engulfed the head office of Ecobank, located at Kofo Abayomi street, Victoria Island Lagos.

Eye witnesses said the fire started when a “diesel tanker exploded near their generator.”

According to some of the witnesses, the banks diesel tanker was offloading its content close to a running generating set when the explosion occurred.

As at the time of this report, officials of the Lagos Rescue Unit are battling to put out the fire.

Details soon

