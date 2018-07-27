Breaking: Former Gombe state Governor Abubakar Hashidu is dead

A former governor of Gombe state Abubakar Hashidu is dead.

Family sources are reporting that the former Governor died on Friday morning of Alzheimers disease.

A statement from the late governor’s family reads; “With total submission to the will of Allah, we announce the death of former Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Habu Hashidu. May Allah forgive his soul and grant him jahhan.”

Hashidu 74 was a former Minister of Water Resources as well as a Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development under the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida.

He governed Gombe state between May 1999 and May 2003, under the platform of the All People’s Party APP.

He will be buried on Friday evening according to Islamic injunctions.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook