Breaking: Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom dumps APC

The Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has announced his defection from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor made the announcement during a meeting with elected local government chairmen and councillors on Wednesday at the Government House Makurdi, hours after protesting youths barred him from traveling to Abuja to attend the APC reconciliation meeting, Channels TV reports.

The announcement brings to an end months of speculation that the governor will return to the PDP as a result of his disagreement with leaders of the APC in Benue and at the national level.

His defection follows major political decisions in the state over the last three weeks, all of which had fuelled the speculations of his exit.

The governor recently sacked over 80 per cent of his cabinet members and, on Tuesday, the Benue House of Assembly impeached Mr Terkimbi Ikyange as its Speaker.

