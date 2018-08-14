BREAKING: Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo finally end SARS

The Vice president, Yemi Osinbanjo has finally reacted to complaints by Nigeria and ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to “overhaul the management and activities” of notorious Police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Nigerians have in recent statement taken to social media to complain about abuses and maltreatment from the notorious police unit.

Celebrities have also fallen victim with popular singer Dr Sid and Reekado Banks being recent victim.

In a statement signed by Laolu Akande, the spokes man of Osinbajo, the Acting President ordered the IGP to shut down the unit “with immediate effect”.

The Statement reads in part:

“Following persistent complaints and reports on the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that border on allegations of human rights violations, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Acting-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has directed the Inspector General of Police to, with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of SARS and ensure that any unit that will emerge from the process, will be intelligence-driven and restricted to the prevention and detection of armed robbery and kidnapping, and apprehension of offenders linked to the stated offences, and nothing more.

“The Acting President has also directed the IGP to ensure that all operatives in the emerging unit conduct their operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and with due regard to International Humanitarian LAw and the constitutionally guaranteed rights of suspects. The operatives should also bear proper identification anytime they are on duty.

“In the meantime, the Acting President has directed the National Human Rights Commission to set up a Committee that will conduct nation-wide investigation of the alleged unlawful activities of SARS in order to afford members of the general public the opportunity to present their grievances with a view to ensuring redress.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)