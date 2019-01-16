British Mps Overwhelmingly Vote Against Brexit Deal Put Forward By Theresa May

Share this post:









Members of the British parliament have voted overwhelmingly against the EU divorce deal struck between London and Brussels.

MPs in parliament’s lower House of Commons voted by 432 to 202 to reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s agreement with the EU.

“The house has spoken and the government will listen. It is clear that the house does not support this deal but tonight’s vote tells us nothing about what it does support. Nothing about how, or even if, it intends to honour the decision. Listen to the British people, who want this issue settled,” Theresa May said

