Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> British Mps Overwhelmingly Vote Against Brexit Deal Put Forward By Theresa May

British Mps Overwhelmingly Vote Against Brexit Deal Put Forward By Theresa May

5 hours ago
Share this post:

Members of the British parliament have voted overwhelmingly against the EU divorce deal struck between London and Brussels.

MPs in parliament’s lower House of Commons voted by 432 to 202 to reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s agreement with the EU.

“The house has spoken and the government will listen. It is clear that the house does not support this deal but tonight’s vote tells us nothing about what it does support. Nothing about how, or even if, it intends to honour the decision. Listen to the British people, who want this issue settled,” Theresa May said

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh