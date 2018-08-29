British PM Theresa May arrives Nigeria

British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived Nigeria.

May’s visit to Nigeria is part of her tour of some Africa countries.

On ground to receive her apart from President Muhammadu Buhari were serving Ministers led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federal, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

Due to the visit of the British PM, the usual Federal Executive Council FEC meeting did not hold as she immediately went into a closed door meeting with President Buhari at the New Banquet Hall of the State House.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)