‘Buhari And Atiku Are Unfit To Lead Nigerian People’ – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has lambasted the candidature of President Muhammadu Buahri and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, declaring that the choice between Buhari and Atiku is one “between failed participants in Nigeria’s democratic history”.

He said this while addressing Nigerians in the Diaspora at a town hall meeting and fundraiser organised by the #TakeItBack Movement at the Christ International Community Church, Columbus, Ohio.

In his address, Sowore asked Nigerians to be wary of false promises and documents which will be used by some candidates to deceive unsuspecting Nigerian.

Noting that Nigerians deserve better leaders, Sowore said: “They did an event and launched what they called ‘Next Level’, but Nigerians are very creative people who can see through all that.

They have already drawn a lot of caricature which show President Buhari blindfolded and his followers following him over a cliff and they said that is the ‘Next Level’.

They said the same thing about Atiku with a cartoon, where everyone following him were holding onto their wallets; you know what that means.

“Those who are positioning themselves to lead Nigerians today, are the same people who caused Nigerians pains and sorrow that Nigeria is in today.”

Using Biblical analogy, he added that “we have a Barabbas situation on our hand, where there is a young man who did what is right for 19 years and there are two old men who did what is wrong for their entire lives, and people are asked to choose and some of our people are saying they want Barabbas.

They do not want a leader who can take Nigeria to glory. They want one of the thieves, but this is not the situation with all of our people.

“Nigerians want a better option; they want someone who can take Nigeria and make it climb out of poverty, hopelessness, and economic and political depression over this years.”

Sowore called on Nigerians to “do the right thing by freeing yourselves of your oppressors who have no fresh ideas or capacity to solve Nigeria’s problem which they created”.

