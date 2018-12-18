Buhari At 76: Pleads With Nigerians For More Time

Share this post:









President Buhari who celebrated his 76th birthday yesterday at the State House in Abuja, has begged Nigerians to understand him and give him more time to translate his intentions for the country.

Buhari who spoke with State House correspondents in both English and Hausa languages after a special parade organised in his honour by the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army to celebrate his 76th birthday,

He said;

“Nigerians should continue to pray for me and understand my intentions and give me time.”

“We will keep reminding Nigerians about what we have done, how we met the country, what we were able to do from the time we came in to now with the resources available to us.”

Buhari who also said he will keep reminding Nigerians about his performance in office so far.

