Bukola Saraki Attends The Inauguration Of Donald Trump’s Africa Strategy In Washington

1 hour ago
Nigerian Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki will attend the launch of United States of America (U.S) President, Donald Trump’s, Strategy for Africa, which will be unveiled to the public today.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the new United States strategy argues for more effective utilisation of existing U.S. resources on the continent.

The Trump plan, according to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, Jr, will focus on bringing more foreign direct investment into Africa and is in line with the Legislative Agenda of the 8th National Assembly which is aimed at reforming the Nigerian economy through strategic legislation that will help promote increased participation of private sector investors.

Other members of the Senate President’s delegation include Senator Ben Bruce, Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs; Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee; and Honourable Nnenna Ukeje, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs.

 

