Catholic Bishops Condemn Father Mbaka Over Donation At Harvest And Bazaar
2 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria have unanimously condemned the actions of Father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu.
Mbaka had embarrassed the Ex-governor of Anambra state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Peter Obi for not donating money during his church ‘Bazaar’ last week.
