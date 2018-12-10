Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Catholic Bishops Condemn Father Mbaka Over Donation At Harvest And Bazaar

Catholic Bishops Condemn Father Mbaka Over Donation At Harvest And Bazaar

2 hours ago
Share this post:

The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria have unanimously condemned  the actions of Father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu.

Mbaka had embarrassed the Ex-governor of Anambra state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Peter Obi for not donating money during his church ‘Bazaar’ last week.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh