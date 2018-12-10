Catholic Bishops Condemn Father Mbaka Over Donation At Harvest And Bazaar

Share this post:









The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria have unanimously condemned the actions of Father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu.

Mbaka had embarrassed the Ex-governor of Anambra state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Peter Obi for not donating money during his church ‘Bazaar’ last week.

