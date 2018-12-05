Catholic Church, Enugu Distances Itself From Rev Fr Mbaka’s Controversial Political Utterances

Share this post:









The Catholic Church, Enugu Diocese, has distanced itself from controversial clergyman and Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, who in a recent video, was seen tongue lashing former Anambra state governor and PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for refusing to openly donate to his ministry.

Yesterday, a video of Father Mbaka verbally attacking Peter Obi for not saying how much he was donating to his ministry at his church’s bazaar and annual harvest service, went viral.

In the video, Father Mbaka said neither the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, nor President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, will win the 2019 presidential election.

“Listen, so that we won’t be deceiving God. As you are standing in the presence of these children of God, tell God what you will do for Him… It means you don’t want to do anything for God. Let me believe in fear, but this is a political statement. God hates stinginess. What I am saying is not for your pleasure. I am saying what will save your life, otherwise, you and Atiku will fail. The way you and Atiku are moving will end in shame.” he said

Reacting to the controversy that the video has generated, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, in an interview with The PUNCH, said the diocese was not in support of Mbaka’s comments and that it was wrong for any priest to make political statements.

“The diocese is not in support of any priest making political statements. The church is supposed to be apolitical and the Bishops’ conference has said that repeatedly. We are not supposed to make any political statements from the pulpit within the context of Mass, that is, church service. So, it would be wrong to stand at the pulpit to make any political statements.

There is a document issued by the Bishops’ conference to that effect. So, he just spoke on his own, not representing the diocese. We are not expected to come out openly to support a particular candidate for any reason. The church law does not accept such a thing. So, it would be wrong for anybody (priest) to come out and give an endorsement to a particular candidate.” he said

Speaking further, Achi said that disciplinary action against Mbaka would be carried out by the priest’s administrative head if the need arises.

