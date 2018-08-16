Chibok girls: How Jonathan secured the release of some girls – Abati

A former aide to ex- President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed how the then President was able to secure the release of some of the Chibok girls held in Boko Haram custody without the knowledge of the country.

According to former Presidential spokesman Rueben Abati who was speaking on Arise TV, acting on orders from the Department of State Service DSS, the former president chose to remain silent on the matter and refused to make the identity of the girls known for their safety.

“We rescued many of the girls but the advice from the NSA at the time was that we should not publicise it because of the identities of those girls. I witnessed it on many occasions. Those girls were brought to the president.

“He met with them. In fact, some of them were sent to schools in the United States and United Kingdom. There were strict instructions not to publicise it because government thought that the identities of those girls should not be exposed. But l saw you guys making a dance out of the ones you rescued.

“In our time, we rescued some girls but we were under strict instruction not to publicise it. Check the records. The DSS, the intelligence agency, you should ask them. They will have the records,” he said.

