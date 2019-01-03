Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Church Members Arm Themselves With Cutlasses For Watchnight Service

Church Members Arm Themselves With Cutlasses For Watchnight Service

2 hours ago
Share this post:

Nigerians have reacted after church members stormed a watchnight service with cutlasses following instruction by the pastor.

According to reports, the pastor said that each church member should come for the cross over night with a sharp cutlass and a red cloth for serious spiritual battle.

In a trending video which has gone viral online, the pastor can be seen leading his congregation in an intense prayer while the members including women used their cutlasses to probably beat the hell out of the devil – while sitting on the ground.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 477 times, 477 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh