Coalition of political parties against Buhari lack ideology, we can’t be part of it – ADP

The Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP put together by some aggrieved member of the All Progressives Congress APC and the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP has suffered a set back as the leadership of the Acion Democratic Party ADP says it is pulling out of the merger.

Citing reasons for its pulling out, ADP’s National Chairman Yabagi Sanni hile speaking at the South-West stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday said the ADP decided to pull out because the coalition lacked ideology and was going nowhere.

“Yes, initially we were part of the coalition, but we later opted out. We left because we felt the coalition was going nowhere”, NAN quoted him as saying.

“The same people who looted the treasury and who had been there and did not perform are the same people claiming they would rescue Nigeria.

“If we remain part of them, how do we convince Nigerians we are the credible alternative needed to rescue this country?” he queried.

