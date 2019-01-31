Cossy Ojiakor Advised A Suicidal Follower Who Sought For Financial Assistance To Sell His Kidney

Share this post:









A follower went on Cossy Ojiakor’s Instagram page claiming he was suicidal, obviously with the hopes that Cossy will give him financial assistance. But he got more than he bargained for.

Replying to the follower, Cossy advised him to go sell his kidney and make money so his family can enjoy, rather than waste his life for nothing.

