Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Cossy Ojiakor Advised A Suicidal Follower Who Sought For Financial Assistance To Sell His Kidney

Cossy Ojiakor Advised A Suicidal Follower Who Sought For Financial Assistance To Sell His Kidney

5 hours ago
Share this post:

A follower went on Cossy Ojiakor’s Instagram page claiming he was suicidal, obviously with the hopes that Cossy will give him financial assistance. But he got more than he bargained for.

Replying to the follower, Cossy advised him to go sell his kidney and make money so his family can enjoy, rather than waste his life for nothing.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh